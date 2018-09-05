Warning issued in Banff National Park after female wolf approaches campers

BANFF, Alta. — A warning is in effect in Banff National Park after a wolf approached campers in a busy campground.

Parks Canada ecologist Jesse Whittington said the warning on the Bow Valley Parkway, which runs between Banff and Lake Louise, was issued this week because a collared wolf entered the Castle Mountain campground at night on Aug. 27.

“She searched through several occupied campsites for food and she approached campers to within one metre and then left the campground,” Whittington said in an interview Tuesday.

“She did not receive any food rewards, which is great, but her persistent behaviour while people were watching and following her was concerning.

“Once wolves and wildlife become conditioned to human food, it’s so hard to change their behaviour.”

The wolf, which found a mate and had at least four pups this spring, was one of the members in the Bow Valley pack that was fitted with a tracking collar in 2016.

“She was a yearling in 2016 when the Bow Valley Pack became food conditioned,” said Whittington. “She and her father were always the most wary wolves.

“Throughout the summer, she has been roaming throughout the Bow Valley and has always been skittish around people and has not entered into campgrounds, so we were concerned when we received this report of her entering the campground and clearly looking for food.”

Two of the other members of the pack were shot and killed by wildlife officials in the summer of 2016 when they became aggressive with campers.

Both wolves had gotten into food and garbage left at campsites.

Whittington said parks staff have been monitoring the wolf and she hasn’t returned to the campground.

But he reminded campers to follow park rules, which include keeping food and garbage secure and not feeding wildlife and giving animals space.

“It’s imperative that she’s not presented with any opportunities to get into any human food,” said Whittington.

Previous story
Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction
Next story
Culture battle remains at NAFTA talks, with status of Super Bowl ads unresolved

Just Posted

Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

Humane society receives over $27,000

Rifco Charity Golf Classic supports Red Deer area charities

Women of Excellence nominations open

Gala event will take place on June 5, 2019

WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

Mental health training goes district wide

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Culture battle remains at NAFTA talks, with status of Super Bowl ads unresolved

WASHINGTON — While Donald Trump has waged a public war with defiant… Continue reading

Warning issued in Banff National Park after female wolf approaches campers

BANFF, Alta. — A warning is in effect in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pouring cold water on Alberta’s… Continue reading

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but… Continue reading

Fears rise, goods like diapers vanish in Iran currency crash

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial fell to a record low on Wednesday… Continue reading

#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

VALIER, Mont. — The searchers rummage through the abandoned trailer, flipping over… Continue reading

Trudeau and Notley to meet over Trans Mountain Pipeline

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Edmonton today, where… Continue reading

Surprise: Publisher to celebrate Salinger centennial

NEW YORK — With J.D. Salinger’s centennial coming next year, the big… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month