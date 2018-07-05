Warrant issued for Red Deer man accused of violent sexual assault

Red Deer Mounties are looking for the man they believe was responsible for a vicious sexual assault against a teen.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Darrien Napoose, 18, following a reported aggravated sexual assault that occurred on July 1.

Police said they received a report on July 2 of the incident from the 14-year-old girl victim. She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the two were known to each other.

Napoose lives in Red Deer, but police believe there is a chance he may have travelled to Calgary. They have been unable to locate him.

Police describe Napoose as a First Nations male about 1.49 metres (four-foot-11) tall and weighs about 40.82 kg (90 pounds) he has black hair and black eyes.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Police advise the public to not approach Nepoose if he is seen and to instead contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Minor delays, short-term lane closures expected in northwest Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer Ribfest promises saucy time

Second annual event at Rotary Park Aug. 17-19 expected to attract 20,000

Minor delays, short-term lane closures expected in northwest Red Deer

Contractors will be replacing LED bulbs in traffic lights

Police seeking missing Rocky man

Curtis James Thompson was last seen on July 1st

Blackfalds approves parental leave for council

Blackfalds one of first Alberta municipalities to approve leave

16 dogs seized from B.C. duo banned from owning animals for 20 years

QUESNEL, B.C. — The SPCA says 16 dogs that were kept in… Continue reading

WATCH: Blackfalds has a new visual time capsule

Town of Blackfalds residents, students and professionals painted Canada 150 Mosaic Mural

Naked man steals and crashes Canada Post truck

Calgary police say charges are pending

Montreal suburb to adopt contentious summer leaf-blower ban, says mayor

Leaf blowers are making noise in a Montreal suburb where a municipal… Continue reading

Alberta signs pot supply deals with 13 licensed marijuana producers

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis… Continue reading

Protected zone established to help endangered whales

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Federal ocean managers will implement a protected zone off… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil acquires Minnesota-based company as part of expansion drive

MONTREAL — The Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has announced the acquisition… Continue reading

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs to land on names of Up Cannabis strains

TORONTO — A line of cannabis strains backed by members of the… Continue reading

More human remains found at Toronto property linked to alleged serial killer

Toronto police say they’ve found more human remains near a property where… Continue reading

Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

NEW YORK — Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month