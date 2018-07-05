Warrant issued for Red Deer man accused of violent sexual assault

Red Deer Mounties are looking for the man they believe was responsible for a vicious sexual assault against a teen.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Darrien Napoose, 18, following a reported aggravated sexual assault that occurred on July 1.

Police said they received a report on July 2 of the incident from the 14-year-old girl victim. She suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the two were known to each other.

Napoose lives in Red Deer, but police believe there is a chance he may have travelled to Calgary. They have been unable to locate him.

Police describe Napoose as a First Nations male about 1.49 metres (four-foot-11) tall and weighs about 40.82 kg (90 pounds) he has black hair and black eyes.

He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Police advise the public to not approach Nepoose if he is seen and to instead contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter