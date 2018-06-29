Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team arrested almost 50 people during a warrant sweep last week. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Warrant sweep catches 45 people

Red Deer RCMP targets repeat offenders

Forty-five people were arrested during a four-day warrant round-up last week in Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team cleared 197 charges, including new charges when suspects were found to be breaking laws at the time of their arrest.

Police targeted repeat offenders linked to property and drug offences, in keeping with the 2018-2020 Annual Policing Plan focus on crime reduction in the areas of property and drugs.

Most of the offenders arrested had warrants for failing to appear in court and failing to comply with court-imposed conditions, or probation orders on top of the original crimes.

RCMP also cleared up $15,637 in unpaid traffic fines from five people including a 20-year-old man that amassed $6,375 in unpaid traffic fines.

“Warrant round-ups are a regular and effective part of Pinpoint, the Red Deer RCMP’s targeted crime reduction strategy. We have communicated to all the repeat offenders in Red Deer that as long as they continue to commit crimes, we will continue to put them before the courts,” said Insp. Gerald Grobmeier with Red Deer RCMP.


