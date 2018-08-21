Warrants issued for armed robbery suspects

Ponoka RCMP have issued arrest warrants for two suspects. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Ponoka RCMP have issued arrest warrants for two armed robbery suspects.

Arrest warrants were issued for two Maskwacis men, age 27 and 30, both charged with robbery in connection with an armed robbery at Hammy’s Liquor Store in Ponoka on August 11.

Ponoka RCMP said at 9:36 p.m. officers responded to an alarm at the store where a masked suspect allegedly waved a knife at the store employee. Another suspect stole liquor and the other manned the door. All three fled in a vehicle.

Police have already arrested and charged an 18-year-old suspect from Maskwacis who appeared in Wetaskiwin provincial court on August 14.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either the wanted men they are asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or contact their local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.



