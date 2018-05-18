Washington police say DNA led to arrest for 1987 murders of Victoria couple

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state say new DNA technology led them to a suspect in the murders of a young Victoria-area couple more than three decades ago.

Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and her boyfriend Jay Cook, 20, were found dead near Seattle in November 1987.

Police say they have arrested William Earl Talbott, 55, from the Seattle-Tacoma area and he has been booked on one count of first-degree murder in the death of Van Cuylenborg.

Skagit County Sheriff Will Reichardt said Friday the work detectives did in 1987 documenting the case and storing evidence led them to the arrest.

“It’s been 31 years since this horrific crime took place, today we are one step closer for justice for Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg,” he told a news conference.

The high school sweethearts were on their way to Seattle to pick up furnace parts for Cook’s father when they disappeared. Their bodies were found in separate locations outside the city days later.

Talbott was expected to appear for a first court appearance in the Skagit County justice centre on Friday.

Police said DNA collected at the scene of Van Cuylenborg’s murder was used to identify Talbott’s ancestors, which led them to him. Officers say once genealogists made the connection, police acquired a DNA sample from a cup Talbott had used.

Genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, who worked on the case alongside Virginia-based genetics company Parabon NanoLabs, said she built family trees using people who shared “promising amounts of DNA” with the suspect. Two close matches were found from people who married and produced only one son, she said.

Using a process called reverse genealogy where researchers look for living matches that fit DNA profiles, they were led to the son.

Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary said the department never gave up hope in their investigation, adding the arrest “shows how powerful it can be to combine new DNA technology with the relentless determination of detectives.”

The arrest was made five weeks after police released composite drawings of a potential suspect created through groundbreaking DNA technology. Images released by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office showed a Caucasian man with fair hair and green or hazel eyes, traits that investigators said are connected to the DNA of the person they think allegedly killed the couple.

Police said they believed Talbott was living in Woodinville in 1987 with his parents, about 11 kilometres from where Van Cuylenborg’s body was found.

Cook’s sister, Laura Baanstra, told reporters the arrest brought feelings of joy and sorrow.

“The hole that was left in our hearts will never be filled completely,” she said. “The work done here by all of these incredible, hard-working professionals, both now and 30 years go, has helped make that hole a little smaller.”