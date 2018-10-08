File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS A portion of the Hudson Bay Railway to Churchill, Man.

Washouts fixed on tracks to Churchill, Man., but service may wait until spring

CHURCHILL, Man. — The new owner of the railway to Churchill, Man., says washouts that have kept the line closed since spring 2017 have now been repaired, allowing some vehicles to travel along the link.

But the Arctic Gateway Group, which bought the railway from the previous owner at the end of August, warns in a series of Facebook posts that culvert and rail repairs still need to be done, as well as safety testing.

It says the work could mean regular rail service might not resume until spring.

Crews have been working since the sale to try to repair the railway, which is the only land link to Churchill — a community of about 900 people on the western shore of Hudson Bay known for its polar bear visitors.

The town posted a statement on its website Sunday where it says hi-rail trucks — which can operate on both roads and rails — are preparing to arrive in the town this week.

It calls the news “a milestone” and credits the efforts of the repair crews.

“The dedicated work by experts, in difficult working conditions, has been very impressive,” the statement read.

Arctic Gateway Group has posted regular updates, with photos, of its work to repair to the line, which has continued despite deteriorating weather that has included rain, sleet and now snow.

“While you may start to see crews in and around Churchill as the track becomes passable to service vehicles, this does not signal that the work is done. It means the first repairs of washouts are done,” Murad Al-Katib of AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., one of the partners in Arctic Gateway Group, said in a Facebook post last week.

“Take the time to thank the crews. We truly appreciate all of the support that we have received so far, and look forward to completing the repairs as soon as possible.”

The community has been forced to ship in fuel and food at exorbitant costs since the tracks were damaged in May 2017, leading to a protracted fight after then-owner Omnitrax said it would not be financially viable to fix them.

The impasse was resolved when the federal government announced the sale of the rail line, along with the Port of Churchill and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm, to a partnership including a consortium of First Nations. Ottawa agreed to provide at least $117 million in the deal, including $43 million over 10 years to subsidize the rail line’s operations.

The repair effort suffered a potential setback last month after a derailment south of the damaged track killed one railway worker and seriously injured another. Al-Katib said at the time that the derailment might block track ballast from reaching the scene, and staff may have to halt repairs in order to fix the recent damage.

A Transportation Safety Board investigator has said beavers may have contributed to the derailment, which occurred at a washed-out trestle bridge in a swampy area south of Thompson, Man. on Sept. 16.

“We will vigilantly continue the remaining works as quickly as possible, with our minds on the safety our workforce and the operations of our railway,” Al-Katib said on Facebook this week.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Delays on Highway 2, north of Red Deer Monday

Just Posted

Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides… Continue reading

Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Researchers hope rare find of wrecked whaler holds clues about sailors’ lives

CALGARY — Matthew Ayre was transcribing logbooks from British whaling ships in… Continue reading

Refuge areas crucial to saving bird species as climate changes: study

With more depressing results that suggest climate change threatens half of Canada’s… Continue reading

Supreme Court to hear questions in case of woman’s death after rough sex

OTTAWA — The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death… Continue reading

Irving Oil investigating ‘major incident’ at Saint John oil refinery, reports of explosion

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Witnesses say there was an explosion at an… Continue reading

Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Most Read