Contributed photo Games mascot Waskasoo and the teen who imagined him, Mackenzie Van Damme, of Lacombe, stand in front of the merchandise booth at Bower Place mall.

Waskasoo the mascot and other Red Deer Canada Winter Games popular items

Brisk sales are needed to help fund the games, says chair

Waskasoo, the cute deer mascot for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games, has ended up under a lot of Christmas trees.

While most Games merchandise has been selling briskly over the holiday season, board chair Lyn Radford said Waskasoo stuffies have been the most popular seller— along with 2019 hoodies and long-sleeved T-shirts. Waskasoo was conceptualized by Lacombe teen Mackenzie Van Damme and designed by a local artist at Redpoint Design.

A booth of local games merchandise opened in Bower Place mall in early December and will continue to be staffed Fridays, Saturday and Sundays to Jan. 7.

After that date, clothing and other Winter Games-emblazoned items will continue to be sold from the Games office in the former Central Elementary School, which is becoming Red Deer’s new cultural centre.

Radford said new items, likely including hats, will be unveiled at the Feb. 15 one-year countdown special family event at Bower Ponds.

Merchandise sales are needed to help cover the cost of hosting the national event – and also to help spread the word about Red Deer as the host city.”

The merchandise is our biggest promoter. When you’re travelling some place, someone will ask, ‘What does that mean, Red Deer 2019?’ and you can talk about the moment.”

Looking ahead, 2018 will be a busy year, said Radford, who listed other Games-related milestones: The online volunteer registration portal will also open Feb. 15. More than 5,000 volunteers will be needed at the various sporting venues, in food service, transportation, media services, etc.

Radford said, shortly thereafter, the call will be put out for dancers and other entertainers who will perform at the opening and closing ceremonies.

On April 14, the Games organization will partner with the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-Off — and benefit from proceeds of that charitable event. The money will go towards Games legacy projects.

The Canada Games Celebration Plaza will officially open in November 2018.

And the Torch Relay will begin in the fall of 2018, when the Roly McLenahan Canada Games Torch is lit from the eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. It will gradually make its way across the country, completing its journey at the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Games on Feb. 15, 2019, in the Centrium.

Previous story
Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

Just Posted

UPDATED: Second extreme cold warning issued this week for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Into the Garden exhibit at Red Deer public library offers colourful respite for winter-weary eyes

Show runs from Dec. 29 to Feb. 19 at downtown branch

Waskasoo the mascot and other Red Deer Canada Winter Games popular items

Brisk sales are needed to help fund the games, says chair

Still time to win the home of your dreams

Red Deer Kinsmen 2017 Dream Home tickets on sale

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Contest uncovers lobsters with extra claws, blue shells, dog-sized girth

An unusual contest has uncovered dozens of bizarre lobsters found in the… Continue reading

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds

Most holiday traditions include spending time with family, eating turkey and braving… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month