Waskasoo Walking Tour now available in Red Deer

Red Deerians can now take a self-guided tour in one of Red Deer’s oldest neighbourhoods.

The Waskasoo Walking Tour takes people from 55 Street and the Red Deer River to 49 Avenue and Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School.

This area contains a branch of the Old North Trail, which is an ancient First Nations travel and trade corridor that ran from New Mexico to Slave Lake.

Some of Red Deer’s grandest heritage homes and depression, Second World War and mid-century era housing, can be seen on the tour.

The Waskasoo Walking Tour is divided into three sections: the 1940s A-20 Army Camp and Veterans Land Act Housing subdivision, the 1912 Waskasoo Park subdivision, and the 1905 River Park subdivision.

The tour booklet is available at the Sports Hall of Fame/Red Deer Tourism Information, Red Deer Public Library, Red Deer City Hall, Red Deer Culture Services and the Red Deer and District Museum and Archives.

The Waskasoo Community Association created the tour with funding from a Red Deer Canada 150 grant.


