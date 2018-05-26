WATCH: A rocking time at the Benefit on the Bridge in Red Deer

The third annual event is a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival

The third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians boogied on a bridge to raise money for an annual downtown street performer festival.

The third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival, was held at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge in Red Deer Saturday.

Janice Shimek, festival director, said fundraisers like the Benefit on the Bridge are necessary for CentreFest, which is July 27-29 this year.

“We need to have the money to put CentreFest on,” she said. “Every little bit of money we can raise really counts a great deal.”

There were a few changes to this year’s Benefit on the Bridge, such as the seating arrangement and having the band facing the seats instead of the water.

“Every time you do an event it gets easier. You learn from the year before what works and what doesn’t work,” said Shimek.

Carstairs-based band The Polyjesters performed at the event.

Shimek said she loves seeing the community come out to CentreFest fundraisers.

“They want to see CentreFest go – that’s why we do this. Them coming out tonight to support us paves the way for the big festival,” she said.

Jan Penney, festival board chair, said Benefit on the Bridge is always a blast.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and have a good time on this bridge with the ambience, the lights, cash bars, food trucks and dancing. It’s just a fun evening,” she said.

Penney said much of the planning is nearly complete for CentreFest.

“As long as our streets fill up and the sun is shining, we’re satisfied,” she said. “Having the people there enjoying themselves would be perfect.”

The last thing needed is to raise more money, she added.

“The fundraisers are a must. We couldn’t get enough funding without fundraisers like this for CentreFest,” Penney said.

For more information on CentreFest or to donate money visit www.centrefest.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Joe Chadzicki, with Quality Concessions and Catering, grills up some veggies and sausages at the third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Carstairs-based band The Polyjesters perform at the third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)