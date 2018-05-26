The third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: A rocking time at the Benefit on the Bridge in Red Deer

The third annual event is a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival

Red Deerians boogied on a bridge to raise money for an annual downtown street performer festival.

The third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival, was held at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge in Red Deer Saturday.

Janice Shimek, festival director, said fundraisers like the Benefit on the Bridge are necessary for CentreFest, which is July 27-29 this year.

“We need to have the money to put CentreFest on,” she said. “Every little bit of money we can raise really counts a great deal.”

There were a few changes to this year’s Benefit on the Bridge, such as the seating arrangement and having the band facing the seats instead of the water.

“Every time you do an event it gets easier. You learn from the year before what works and what doesn’t work,” said Shimek.

Carstairs-based band The Polyjesters performed at the event.

Shimek said she loves seeing the community come out to CentreFest fundraisers.

“They want to see CentreFest go – that’s why we do this. Them coming out tonight to support us paves the way for the big festival,” she said.

Jan Penney, festival board chair, said Benefit on the Bridge is always a blast.

“It’s an opportunity for people to come out and have a good time on this bridge with the ambience, the lights, cash bars, food trucks and dancing. It’s just a fun evening,” she said.

Penney said much of the planning is nearly complete for CentreFest.

“As long as our streets fill up and the sun is shining, we’re satisfied,” she said. “Having the people there enjoying themselves would be perfect.”

The last thing needed is to raise more money, she added.

“The fundraisers are a must. We couldn’t get enough funding without fundraisers like this for CentreFest,” Penney said.

For more information on CentreFest or to donate money visit www.centrefest.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Joe Chadzicki, with Quality Concessions and Catering, grills up some veggies and sausages at the third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Carstairs-based band The Polyjesters perform at the third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Carstairs-based band The Polyjesters perform at the third annual Benefit on the Bridge, a fundraiser in support of the CentreFest Street Performer Festival in downtown Red Deer, was held Saturday at the CPR Pedestrian Bridge. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Wolf-like animal shot in central Montana, DNA tests underway

Just Posted

WATCH: A rocking time at the Benefit on the Bridge in Red Deer

The third annual event is a fundraiser for the CentreFest Street Performer Festival

WATCH: Spring on the farm comes to Red Deer

Sunnybrook Farm Museum kicks off a summer of education and fun

Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

Police say one vehicle involved was stolen

North and South Korean leaders hold surprise 2nd summit

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer shows respect at annual celebration

Central Alberta Sexual Assault Suport Centre holds Respect Day at city hall park

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Red Deer condo owner frustrated by property crime told to take down cameras

For the fourth time this month, Christopher Neitz woke up to his… Continue reading

Woman hurt, driver arrested in two vehicle crash in Red Deer

Police say one vehicle involved was stolen

WestJet, pilot’s union agree to settlement process with mediator

CALGARY — The threat of a strike by WestJet pilots appears to… Continue reading

Wolf-like animal shot in central Montana, DNA tests underway

DENTON, Mont. — A central Montana rancher shot a wolf-like animal after… Continue reading

Teacher out of hospital after stopping school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An Indiana science teacher was released from a hospital… Continue reading

Imperfect answers: A son killed in action and his parents ask why

BERTHOUD, Colo. - Ten days since Gabe was killed. Bob and Donna… Continue reading

Powerful cyclone strikes Oman, Yemen; 6 dead, 30 missing

SALALAH, Oman — A cyclone more powerful than any previously recorded in… Continue reading

From uncertain import to borderline superstar

They were just teenagers, and playing hockey on an international stage was… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month