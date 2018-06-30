WATCH: A slice of Norway in Red Deer

Two viking demonstrations were held at the Norwegian Laft Hus Society’s Norwegian Festival Saturday. The vikings performing were from Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

You didn’t need to hop on a plane to feel like you were in Norway this weekend.

There was music, dancing, games and even viking demonstrations at the Norwegian Laft Hus Society’s Norwegian Festival Saturday in Red Deer.

Donna Polutnik, Norwegian Laft Hus Society board president, said six months of planning went into the festival.

“I’m thrilled to have such a good turnout. The weather has been good for us and I’m excited to see all these people out here who are checking out everything we have to offer,” said Polutnik, whose surname from the Norwegian side of her family is Rebne.

Polutnik said she loves celebrating the Scandinavian culture because she is 50 per cent Norwegian.

“We celebrate all things Norwegian – the culture and the arts,” she said.

Some members of the society have completely different backgrounds, Polutnik added.

“Not all our members have Norwegian, or even Scandinavian heritage, but they love the idea that we have a museum and meeting place open year long,” she said.

The event’s dancers, singers and vikings came from from Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton to perform.

Traditionally the festival is held every five years, but it has been held for the past two years. The society formed more than 30 years ago in Red Deer.

Polutnik said she hopes more people become interested in Norwegian heritage.

“We want the young ones to get involved and see what the history is.

“We’re always delighted to have new members and hear the stories of their grandparents,” Polutnik said. “We like to keep the traditions alive for people who may not have learned these things from their ancestors and want to learn now.”

For more information on the society, visit www.norwegianlafthussociety.ca.



The Fanatullen Scandinavian Dancers performed at the Norwegian Laft Hus Society’s Norwegian Festival Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)