WATCH: Art Battle in Red Deer

A dozen female artists battled on the canvas to support the Women of Excellence Awards and Red Deer and District Community Foundation.
Art Battle Red Deer was held at the Radisson Hotel Friday night.
The event gave painters 20 minutes to turn blank canvases into works of art. At the end of the battle, the audience voted for a winner and bid on paintings through a silent auction.
Art Battle happens in cities across North America, including Vancouver, Toronto and New York – there has been more than 600 events.
