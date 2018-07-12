WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William Shakespeare’s most well-known works, Romeo and Juliet.

But the Prime Stock Theatre troup set the classic with a Mardi Gras theme, putting it in New Orleans.

Romeo and Juliet is one of two of the Bard’s work that will be performed this summer. The troup is also performing Henry V.

Romeo and Juliet will be performed on July 13, 14, 18, 22 and 26 at 7 p.m. and on July 21 and 28 at 1 p.m. Henry V will be performed on July 19, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28 at 7 p.m. and on July 22 and 29 at 1 p.m. All of those performances take place at Bower Ponds.



