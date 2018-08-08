WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

Colin Patterson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989, putts at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday at the Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament. The event is being held in support of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Current and former Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames put their rivalry aside to raise money for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The first-ever Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament, which was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday, raised thousands for the CACAC.

Current Flames Mike Smith and Mike Stone, along with alumni, including Lanny MacDonald, Theron Fleury and Curtis Clencross, played against current Oilers Kris Russell, Matt Benning and alumni, such as Grant Fuhr and Marty McSorely, in the tournament.

Twelve players representing each NHL team were auctioned off to 24 golf teams Tuesday night at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer – more than $300,000 was raised in the auction.

Terry Loewen, CACAC board chair, said it means a lot to have so many players involved.

“Celebrities and hockey players are people everyone look up to,” Loewen said. “They’re all leaders and when you gather a bunch of leaders and people learn what they’re supporting, they’ll be more susceptible to helping out.”

Loewen said he hopes to hold the event every two years.

About $600,000 is expected to be raised between the auction, fees for teams, sponsors and an After Party and Hot Stove Wednesday night at the Sheraton Hotel.

Current #Oilers Kris Russell & Matt Benning are with alumni Glen Sather, Glenn Anderson, Mike Krushelnyski, Grant Fuhr, Marty McSorley, Dave Hunter, Ron Low, Dave Manson & Ethan Moreau playing in the #BattleToEndChildAbuse golf tourney in Red Deer supporting @CentralABCAC! pic.twitter.com/3NoY7FzwIc — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 8, 2018

Sheldon Kennedy, former Calgary Flames forward and founder of the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, which the CACAC was modelled after, said he was proud to be at the event.

“It’s quite an honour to see the commitment the Red Deer crew has put into this,” he said. “Child abuse is not easy to deal with and they’re taking a community approach.”

The Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre started more than 20 years ago.

“It wasn’t real popular to be involved in this type of work, so to see the Oilers, the Flames and the people who have been out to support this from the community and the sponsorship has been really humbling,” he said.

The #Flames are proud to support the #BattleofAlberta Golf Tournament fundraiser, organized by @CentralABCAC and @ShelKenn! Flames TV is on site today – we’ll be bringing you video from Red Deer later today! pic.twitter.com/bNu29CzQhq — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 8, 2018

The money raised at the golf tournament is going to a great cause, Kennedy added.

“We always knew child abuse was a major problem in our communities, but we never thought we’d see it get the support it deserves. Today is proof people have gotten over that hump … and want to make a difference,” he said.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

