Colin Patterson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989, putts at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday at the Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament. The event is being held in support of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

Current and former Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames put their rivalry aside to raise money for the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

The first-ever Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament, which was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday, raised thousands for the CACAC.

Current Flames Mike Smith and Mike Stone, along with alumni, including Lanny MacDonald, Theron Fleury and Curtis Clencross, played against current Oilers Kris Russell, Matt Benning and alumni, such as Grant Fuhr and Marty McSorely, in the tournament.

Twelve players representing each NHL team were auctioned off to 24 golf teams Tuesday night at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer – more than $300,000 was raised in the auction.

Terry Loewen, CACAC board chair, said it means a lot to have so many players involved.

“Celebrities and hockey players are people everyone look up to,” Loewen said. “They’re all leaders and when you gather a bunch of leaders and people learn what they’re supporting, they’ll be more susceptible to helping out.”

Loewen said he hopes to hold the event every two years.

About $600,000 is expected to be raised between the auction, fees for teams, sponsors and an After Party and Hot Stove Wednesday night at the Sheraton Hotel.

Sheldon Kennedy, former Calgary Flames forward and founder of the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre, which the CACAC was modelled after, said he was proud to be at the event.

“It’s quite an honour to see the commitment the Red Deer crew has put into this,” he said. “Child abuse is not easy to deal with and they’re taking a community approach.”

The Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre started more than 20 years ago.

“It wasn’t real popular to be involved in this type of work, so to see the Oilers, the Flames and the people who have been out to support this from the community and the sponsorship has been really humbling,” he said.

The money raised at the golf tournament is going to a great cause, Kennedy added.

“We always knew child abuse was a major problem in our communities, but we never thought we’d see it get the support it deserves. Today is proof people have gotten over that hump … and want to make a difference,” he said.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Battle of Alberta Golf Tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday in support of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Olds Fire responds to six emergencies Tuesday

Just Posted

Red Deer man will shave his beard for the Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of toiletries.

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month