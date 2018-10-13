WATCH: Blackfalds Fire teaches families about fire safety

An open house was held Saturday in support of Fire Prevention Week

The Blackfalds Fire Department had a live burning demonstration during an open house Saturday afternoon. The open house was held in support of Fire Prevention Week. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Blackfalds families learned a bit about fire safety this weekend.

The Blackfalds Fire Department held an open house in support of Fire Prevention Week Saturday.

“It’s all about education,” said Capt. Bill Stock, with Blackfalds Fire and Rescue. “We hope to show families how to be smart at home. We want to raise awareness and show them what a fire can do.”

During the open house families were able to tour the fire hall, ride on fire trucks and see a live burning demonstration.

“The live demo is one of the best things we can do to show how dangerous a fire can be. It was a big hit last year and was well received again this year,” stock said.

The demonstration showed how quickly a bedroom, with a single bed, furniture and clothes, can go up in flames. Two bedrooms were burned, one with a sprinkler system and one without.

Fire Prevention Week, which began Oct. 7 and ended Saturday, is an important time for the community. Stock said Blackfalds Fire holds an open house every year.

“Many halls throughout the county and Red Deer open their doors and have a similar type thing,” he said. “This was our best year. We had well over 200 people, which is a great turnout.”

Centratech and Lacombe County Mutual Aid Organization were also at the open house to discuss general fire safety in the home and workplace. The goal was to highlight the importance of working smoke detectors and shelter in place.



