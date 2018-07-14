A bird is seen at the Ellis Bird Farm on Saturday during the site’s Bluebird Festival. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Bluebird Festival marks mid-point of Ellis Bird Farm’s season

Central Alberta conservation area busy

The cold, windy weather moved some of the activities indoors, but the Bluebird Festival was in full swing over the weekend at the Ellis Bird Farm.

The festival marks about the halfway point in the site’s season, which runs until Labour Day weekend.

Myrna Pearman, site manager, said it has been another strong year so far with lots of purple martins and bluebirds stopping by.

“This year has been incredibly successful,” said Pearman. “We have again, almost 100 pair of purple martins nesting, our bluebird numbers are up and we’re very encouraged by that. The gardens are beautiful, our programs have been successful and more people are coming out to visit.”

The festival, held on Saturday at the site near the Joffre Nova Chemicals facility, featured music from Jazz Explosion, site tours, kids crafts and a bluebird tour.

The festival has been held every year since 1999. They also give away a Blue Feather award, given to someone in Alberta who has gone above and beyond in terms of bluebird conservation. This year the award was given to Ron Reist of Olds, who does banding and research in the Olds area.

New projects have been completed at the site, adding a pergola picnic area and benches.

“Last year seven beautiful spruce trees blew over,” said Pearman. “So we transformed them into the benches that are now in the garden in front.

“We had the rest of the lumber milled and that’s now the pergola by the parking lot, with the help of a private donation.”

A grant from the Twilight Homes Foundation allowed the site to construct a structure over the circle deck, which was built last year to honour the area’s Indigenous history.

“Ellis Bird Farm is more beautiful than ever,” said Pearman. “We do hope people come out and enjoy the site, enjoy the birds and support this wonderful organization.”


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A bird is seen at the Ellis Bird Farm on Saturday during the site’s Bluebird Festival. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer serves up (and devours) thousands of pancakes at Bower Place Pancake Breakfast

Just Posted

WATCH: Bluebird Festival marks mid-point of Ellis Bird Farm’s season

Central Alberta conservation area busy

WATCH: Red Deer serves up (and devours) thousands of pancakes at Bower Place Pancake Breakfast

More than 6,000 hungry people attend

Some first responders from Humboldt Broncos bus crash get mental-health break

WASKESIU, Sask. — Paramedic Deanndra King was on a day off, getting… Continue reading

Four associates of Red Deer biker gang with ties to Hells Angels arrested

Accused of kidnapping, extortion, assault

Yee-ha! Get lost in the Lacombe corn maze’s rodeo theme

Red Deer’s upcoming Canadian Finals Rodeo event inspired this year’s design

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

6 people injured in fastest San Fermin bull run of the year

PAMPLONA, Spain — Spanish health officials say the final bull run of… Continue reading

Central Alberta woman’s squirming worm video goes viral

A short video of a squirming worm in Sylvan Lake has gone… Continue reading

Red Deer MP returns from European trip as part of delegation

A Red Deer MP returned to Canada after being a part of… Continue reading

Photo: Free Slurpee Day

Family picks up 17 slurpees going from store to store

Woman jumps in front of semi on Highway 2; Driver stops in time

No reported injuries

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month