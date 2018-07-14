WATCH: Bluebird Festival marks mid-point of Ellis Bird Farm’s season

A bird is seen at the Ellis Bird Farm on Saturday during the site’s Bluebird Festival. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

The cold, windy weather moved some of the activities indoors, but the Bluebird Festival was in full swing over the weekend at the Ellis Bird Farm.

The festival marks about the halfway point in the site’s season, which runs until Labour Day weekend.

Myrna Pearman, site manager, said it has been another strong year so far with lots of purple martins and bluebirds stopping by.

“This year has been incredibly successful,” said Pearman. “We have again, almost 100 pair of purple martins nesting, our bluebird numbers are up and we’re very encouraged by that. The gardens are beautiful, our programs have been successful and more people are coming out to visit.”

The festival, held on Saturday at the site near the Joffre Nova Chemicals facility, featured music from Jazz Explosion, site tours, kids crafts and a bluebird tour.

The festival has been held every year since 1999. They also give away a Blue Feather award, given to someone in Alberta who has gone above and beyond in terms of bluebird conservation. This year the award was given to Ron Reist of Olds, who does banding and research in the Olds area.

New projects have been completed at the site, adding a pergola picnic area and benches.

“Last year seven beautiful spruce trees blew over,” said Pearman. “So we transformed them into the benches that are now in the garden in front.

“We had the rest of the lumber milled and that’s now the pergola by the parking lot, with the help of a private donation.”

A grant from the Twilight Homes Foundation allowed the site to construct a structure over the circle deck, which was built last year to honour the area’s Indigenous history.

“Ellis Bird Farm is more beautiful than ever,” said Pearman. “We do hope people come out and enjoy the site, enjoy the birds and support this wonderful organization.”



