WATCH: Boston Bruins alumni game coming to Red Deer

Scott Tilbury, The Mustard Seed development officer, speaks at the media launch for a Boston Bruins alumni game fundraiser in Red Deer while David Foster, event organizer looks on at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Saturday. The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre teamed up to host the fundraiser March 17, 2019 at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Legendary Boston Bruins will hit the ice in Red Deer next year to raise money for two local organizations.

The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre will host an alumni game March 17 at the ENMAX Centrium, where former Bruins will play the Red Deer Hope Stars, a team made up of pledging hockey enthusiasts from the community, including representatives from the fire department, RCMP and Emergency Services.

The media launch for the game was held at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Saturday.

David Foster, event organizer, said the event is about raising awareness for the two organizations as well.

“We wanted to make people aware of some of the services that are available (in the community), like The Mustard Seed or Shalom Counselling,” he said.

Foster said he’s very excited to see former NHL stars, such as Raymond Bourque, Rick Middleton and Ken Linseman, on the ice in Red Deer.

“I’m a huge Bruins fan – I’ve always been a Bruins fan,” he said. Hockey “attracts attention and all kinds of people. Whether it’s the vulnerable or the rich, everybody likes to watch a hockey game.”

Foster said he wants to hold fundraisers with other former NHL players for different Central Alberta organizations in the future.

“These are all really great organizations – we have a ton of them in Red Deer and Central Alberta,” he said.

Benno Fath, Shalom Counselling Centre executive director, said fundraisers are crucial for the organization.

“As a non-profit you’re always wanting to serve people and sometimes the need is greater than the dollar we have,” said Fath. “This is a way for us to raise money that will help us provide emotional and therapeutic care to Albertans.”

Scott Tilbury, The Mustard Seed development officer, said an event like this will give The Mustard Seed an opportunity to educate the public.

“It’s so important to continue to educate Red Deer on the challenges related to the opioid crisis, challenges related to poverty,” he said. “Men, women and children struggle every single day to get through life.”

A three-on-three street hockey tournament, organized by the Red Deer Optimist Club, will take place Sept. 29. The Red Deer Hope Stars jersey will be revealed at the tournament.

VIP tickets for the game, which includes the opportunity to meet Bruin players between periods and attend a post-game banquet at Festival Hall, went on sale Saturday. Select-a-Seat tickets and family packs go on sale Sept. 22.

To buy tickets visit www.ticketsalberta.com/event/boston-bruins-hockey-game-and-banquet.


The media launch for a Boston Bruins alumni game fundraiser was held at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum Saturday; (l-r) event organizer David Foster, Shalom Counselling Centre executive director Benno Fath, Southside Dodge marketing manger Mike Thibeau and The Mustard Seed development officer Scott Tilbury. The game will be played at the ENMAX Centrium March 17, 2019. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Most Read

