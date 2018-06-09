WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House

Second Mega Bounce Run held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place in Red Deer

Thomas Andrews makes his way down an inflatable slide during the Mega Bounce Run in Red Deer Saturday on Barrett Drive near Bower Place. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Rain didn’t stop Central Albertans from bouncing their way through an obstacle course for a good cause.

The second Red Deer Mega Bounce Run, which raises money for Ronald McDonald House, was held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place.

Sarah Ridley, Start/Finish co-ordinator, said this race is very unique.

“Instead of mud, mess or foam, you’re going over inflatable obstacles,” she said. “It brings out the inner kid in you with the bouncing and the giants slides.”

The five-kilometre, nine-obstacle course, which began with a 30-foot tall slide, is surprisingly tough to get through, said Ridley.

“It’s a good workout and a good way to stay active,” she said. “We’ve had people who are fitness trainers who think, ‘It’s a 5K, I can do that.’ Then when they’re climbing over things they say it’s harder than they thought it would be.”

Mega Bounce Runs are held across the province through the summer. Ridley said the second year has been bigger than the first.

“It was a lot of getting our name out there last year,” Ridley said. “We’ve had a lot of returning people who enjoyed it last year and some new people as well here in Red Deer.”

Mega Bounce Run is a family-run operation.

“Ronald McDonald House is something that’s close to our hearts,” said Ridley. “When we first approached them to see if they were interested we had great support from the northern, southern and central chapters.”

The City of Red Deer has also been very supportive of the run, she added.

“We’ve had great support from the small businesses around who have donated equipment, donated stuff for us to use, donated water. It’s been really great,” she said.

Ridley said she was happy to see runners enjoying the event despite on-and-off rain throughout the day.

“I can’t even describe how nice it feels to see all these people here today. It’s a lot of work to put this on and … there are a lot of anxious nights and mornings looking at the weather.

“One of my first races I had a little girl come up, give me a hug and say thank you for the race that was the best thing ever. That stuff means a lot to us,” Ridley said, adding she hopes to return to Red Deer next year.

For more information, visit www.megabouncerun.ca.



Mega Bounce Run participants dance before embarking on the five-kilometre run Saturday on Barrett Drive near Bower Place. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)