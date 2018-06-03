FLY-IN BREAKFAST - Jon From, President of the Lacombe Flying Club, helped organize the 56th annual Lacombe Flying Club Fly-in Breakfast. Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express

WATCH: CEG3 welcomes Lacombe Flying Club Fly-in breakfast

56th annual event helps support Lacombe Airport operations

The Lacombe Flying held their Fly-in Breakfast for an amazing 56th year.

The event invited the community to the Lacombe Airport for a morning a breakfast, sight-seeing and the opportunity to see planes from the last century take off and land throughout the morning.

“It is a chance for the flying community and the local community to come out and enjoy the airport with the nice weather.,” Lacombe Flying Club President Jon From said. “They can have a bite to eat and the funds from the breakfast stay within the club to help the club fund the operation the airport.”

Kids all the way up to seniors had the opportunity to not only see planes from WWI, WWII and the common era — they also had to chance to take helicopter rides.

“We have about 65 club members currently and we do a few events throughout the year,” from said, adding the club had members of all skill levels.

“We have people who have just started taking flying lessons, we have people who been flying for 50 years — we take all kinds,” he said.

There were planes at the event suitable to all interests of flying.

“We are lucky. We have a good cross-section of airplanes we get here. We also get helicopters,” he said.

Proceeds from the event directly helps the operation of the Lacombe Airport.

“It helps cover some of it. The last few years, we have been putting the money back into the equipment to put on the event. Some of equipment was 55 years old and needed to be rebuilt,” he said.

From said anyone with an interest in flying can check out what the club has to offer.

“All they have to do is show up and show interest,” he said.

He added, “Thank you for coming out. We really appreciate the community support.”

todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

