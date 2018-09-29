WATCH: Celebrating culture through dance in Red Deer

Amparo Calderon performs at the Celebration of Dance event at Festival Hall Saturday afternoon. The event, which featured a number of performances by dance groups and individual dancers, was a part of Culture Days in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians gathered to celebrate dance and culture this weekend.

The Celebration of Dance, which was a part of the weekend-long event Culture Days, was held at Festival Hall Saturday afternoon.

“This event showcases all the different styles and forms of dance you can find in town,” said Marianne Lee, Celebration of Dance co-ordinator. “There are dance groups and club for adults, children or for any (cultural) background out there.”

The event featured demos and booths with information for Central Alberta dance clubs.

Lee said the event had a great turnout.

“It’s an unbelievable response we’ve been getting and there is just some unbelievable talent on display. It’s so wonderful to see people share their culture and share what they’re about with the community.

“Sharing our culture keeps it alive and create a more diverse community,” said Lee.

Delores Coghill, Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society manager, said “it’s wonderful” to have everybody come together and celebrate dance.

“We’re all just human beings. We have our different cultures, but we’re all essentially the same. You can see by the audience’s reaction that they’re really enjoying seeing all this,” said Coghill.

Coghill said it’s important to celebrate each other’s differences too.

“Especially in these times it’s so important to share culture,” Coghill said. “The more you know, the better off you are. Sometimes it’s a lack of knowledge of different cultures that can create more problems.”

Every culture and dance group has “their particular things that are part of their custom, which is great. They all have so much energy,” Coghill said.

There were a number of young dancer involved in Saturday’s celebration, she added.

“It’s so wonderful they’re involved with it and it’s great they’re also embracing it,” said Coghill.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter