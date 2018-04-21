WATCH: Central Alberta bouldering competition

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County hosted a Boulder Competition Saturday, with all ages and skill levels competing. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta climbers looked to prove they’re the best at a competition this weekend.

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness in Red Deer County, just south of Red Deer, hosted its first-ever Boulder Competition Saturday.

Bouldering is a form of rock-climbing, where climbers don’t use ropes are remain below a set height limit.

The competition had men’s and women’s divisions, as well as a youth group, where climbers ranged from eight to 14 years old.

“We set a whole bunch of new routes for them to climb,” said Kurtis Paul, Trailhead Climbing and Fitness owner. “They come out, they do their best and we rank them all – which means they can get more points for doing harder climbs.”

Paul said this event puts local climbers to the test.

“It’s been pretty fun,” he said. “I’m not sure how often we’ll do it – maybe (it will be) an annual thing, maybe semi-annual. It’s a good event to get all the local people out at once.”

About 40 people competed in the event. A few more participated in a recreational climb before the competition too, Pail added.

“There are a lot of really strong climbers trying their stuff. There’s a lot of fun routes today,” Paul said.

Trailhead Climbing and Fitness opened in October, 2017. Paul said the business has gotten off to a pretty good start.

“There are a lot of climbers in Red Deer who came out of the woodwork now that there’s somewhere to climb. There’s also lots of people getting into the sport since there’s something here,” he said.

Anyone interested in rock-climbing should give it a shot, he added.

“We’re really happy with what we’re doing and we hope more people with start to check out the sport,” said Paul.

More information can be found at www.trailheadclimbing.ca.



