WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this weekend.

Saturday marked the official start to the 16th annual Centrefest, an international street performer festival which takes over Ross Street and 49 Avenue all weekend long.

Janice Shimek, festival director, said there was a great turnout to start the day Saturday.

“Usually things start a little slowly before the crowds gather, but the first circus show of the day was completely full. I was very surprised by that – it’s a good sign,” she said.

Shimek said street performers will not be brought back to Centrefest within five years; this is done to keep the event fresh and different every year, she added.

“We don’t want people to think, ‘Oh well I saw that act last year,’” Shimek said. “This year they come from Australia, Israel, Vietnam … and there is just lots of variety.”

READ MORE: Centrefest previewed Friday in Red Deer

Some of the performers include The Unicycling Unicorn from the United States, Jaardu the Magic of India and the Croquiky Brothers from South Korea.

Jan Penney, Centrefest board chair, said there are plenty of returning favourites, including Circus World, where children can play a variety of games.

“Circus World is probably one of the busiest areas we have. Kids absolutely love it – parents have to take their kids home kicking and screaming,” Penney said.

Penney said months of work has gone into Centrefest.

“Sometimes just before the festival starts we’re feeling tired and thinking it’s a lot of work. But when we get together as a group Friday and started setting up there’s a transformation in our mood,” said Penney.

The festival runs until 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.centrefest.ca.


Dance Magic’s Tracey McLean helps out eight-year-old Dylan as he tries out acrobatics at the ariels station at Centrefest Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Croquiky Brothers made bull horns out of a balloon and had a young spectator charge a red blanket during a performance at Centrefest Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Georgia, 11, and Jackson, 8, test their balance at Circus World in City Hall Park during Centrefest Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

