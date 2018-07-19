WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

A Cirque ZUMA ZUMA performer balances on chairs during Westerner Days Thursday at Westerner Park in Red Deer. ZUMA ZUMA performs at the Amphitheatre at 1:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. each day during Westerner Days. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Cirque ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day at Westerner Days.

Cirque ZUMA ZUMA performs at Westerner Days Thursday at Westerner Park in Red Deer. The African circus had acts such as chair balancing, limbo and musical performances. ZUMA ZUMA performs at the Amphitheatre at 1:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. each day during Westerner Days. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Cirque ZUMA ZUMA performer Patrick M. Bora goes low during the limbo at Westerner Days Thursday at Westerner Park in Red Deer. ZUMA ZUMA performs at the Amphitheatre at 1:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. each day during Westerner Days. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)