Lorraine Pitts collects a donation during the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre’s fourth annual Charity Checkstop on Taylor Drive, between 32 Street and 43 Street, Saturday in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Collecting coats and donations from drivers in Red Deer

Central Albertans made donations to keep children warm and neighbourhoods safe from the comfort of their own car.

The Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre (CACPC), in partnership with Coats for Kids and City of Red Deer Traffic Services Enforcement, held the fourth annual Charity Checkstop on Taylor Drive, between 32 Street and 43 Street, in Red Deer Saturday.

Drivers were encouraged to pull into the charity check stop lane to donate gently used winter clothing for Coats for Kids or donate cash for crime prevention.

TerryLee Ropchan, CACPC executive director, said there is always a need for winter clothing.

“It’s getting cold outside, so it’s a good time for people to start going through their closet and finding what would be good for donations.

“Kids grow out of their clothes pretty quickly and if you can’t afford winter clothing, then this is an awesome program to help out,” she said.

Ropchan said there seemed to be fewer coat donations this year.

“We’re hopeful as the day goes on, more people will bring their coat donations,” she said. “Last year we hit around 300 articles (of clothing) and this year we hope to surpass that.”

When clothing is donated, it’s washed and goes to Victory Church of Red Deer. The clothing article is then given to a family or individual in need.

Raising money for crime prevention is important as well, said Ropchan.

“The money comes back into a local organization and goes into all kinds of programs and work we do,” she said. “We want to work with residents around whatever emerging issues are happening in their area and make sure they have the resources they need to make their neighbourhood safer.”

Visit www.cacpc.ca for more information.


