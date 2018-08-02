WATCH: Cooling down at Red Deer’s Discovery Canyon

Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery Canyon for some summer fun.
mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Red Deerians beat the heat on Thursday by heading over to Discovery Canyon for some summer fun.
mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Peter Edgar gave money and cash to inmate behind bars who later escaped in 2015
Development permit and a business licence required
Red Deer fish and game association president reacts
Red Deer region exceeds national standard for fine particulates
For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading
Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which… Continue reading
Montreal police say a missing 48-year-old Indigenous woman has been found by… Continue reading
For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been… Continue reading
JERUSALEM — Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again. After tapping into… Continue reading
NEW YORK — The themes and trappings are familiar for an Ernest… Continue reading
CAIRO — Javier Aguirre became the new coach of Egypt on Thursday… Continue reading
Urban Meyer’s Ohio State program has been one of the best in… Continue reading
MADRID — Hot air from Africa is bringing a new heatwave to… Continue reading
“They play on your sympathy,” says RCMP constable
There will be some changes to Red Deer transit fees beginning Sept.…
UNA meets with health minister
Red Deer RCMP are investigating a break-in at Parkland Mall in which…
For the second straight day, Red Deer and Central Alberta have been…
The third Oldstoberfest will be Sept. 14 and 15 in Olds
EDMONTON — Five Alberta road contractors are taking the province to court…