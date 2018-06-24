LACOMBE COUNTY - Grade 5 students from Lacombe and Lacombe County learned the importance of staying safe on the farm. Todd Colin Vaughan/Black Press

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Lacombe County held their annual Farm Safety Day in order to help kids understand the importance of keeping a watchful eye on the farm.

The event, which is in its third year, teaches kids about different aspects of farm safety in a fun, interactive way that includes demonstrations, games and a barbecue dinner.

Jalene Makus, Assistant Agriculture Fieldman and event organizer, said the event is slightly different every year but the message remains constant.

“Today we have about 250 students from the City of Lacombe and Lacombe County and we are hosting a Farm Safety Day,” she said. “We are teaching kids things like post-pounding safety, horse safety, fire safety, mowing safety, equipment blind spots and grain safety.”

Makus said the event can help prevent tragic accidents like the 2015 grain accident near Withrow that claimed the lives of three young girls — Catie Bott, 13, and 11-year-old twins Dara, and Jana Bott.

“There is a lot of hazards on farms and kids need to know and be safe,” she said. “A lot of kids may not necessarily be from a farm but they got o farms and they need to be aware as well.”

Makus said the subject matter is serious, but Lacombe County ensures the message is delivered in a fun way.

“The stations are very interactive,” she said. “With our post-pounding machine, we are squashing watermelons and the kids think that is really fun.

“It is very hands on and the kids are enjoying themselves. There is a lot of smiles on their faces.”

Makus said the event will continue in the years to come, with only slight differences to the program.

“We have about the same number of students every year, but we sometimes switch up the stations. Every year there is a new batch of Grade 5 students and every year those students are getting same important message,” she said.

