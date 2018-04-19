WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

Rocco Pollonia, EmRo Imports Inc. sales associate, pours a glass of wine at Red Deer College Alumni Association’s 14th annual Fine Wine and Food Tasting event Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine and Food Tasting event Thursday at the college.

Dozens came out to try wine, spirits and food from the multiple Central Alberta vendors.

All proceeds go towards RDC alumni activities and scholarships.

There was a VIP experience prior to the event starting, which was hosted by Meg Tucker, the former Just One Bite.



Dustin Harper from Bo’s Bar and Grill pours some drinks at Red Deer College Alumni Association’s 14th annual Fine Wine and Food Tasting event Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)