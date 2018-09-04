WATCH: Focus on student safety as Red Deer public schools reopen

RCMP Sgt. Cindee Scarrott handed out pencils while reminding students to take care crossing the street on Tuesday. It was part of the Safe Communities Coalition of Central Alberta’s campaign at Don Campbell Elementary School in Red Deer. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer Public Schools reopened to more than 11,000 students on Tuesday with a renewed focus on safety and well-being.

As students returned to classrooms at 21 public schools, a number of new programs were being launched, including the Valuing Mental Health Initiative.

Superintendent Stu Henry said the goal of the program is to have every public school staff member trained to recognize signs of mental health problems in students, including stress and anxiety.

“We will be the only school district in Canada to have all staff trained in something like this,” explained Henry, who added that mental health and wellness have become “growing issues” for students, families and staff.

The initiative includes a Respect in School program to equip teachers with ways to prevent and respond to bullying, abuse and discrimination. Henry said the district made this commitment to the Sheldon Kennedy Foundation after Kennedy made an “inspirational” visit last year.

A new student services co-ordinator was already hired under the mental health initiative, and therapists specializing in treating child and adolescents have been contracted through a partnership between the district and Alberta Health Services.

Another aspect of school safety is the implementation of a new district-wide emergency response protocol. Henry said staff will be undergoing training on it this fall.

Police officers joined with the AMA on Tuesday to reinforce the message that all motorists need to slow down in school zones. Darcy Baron, the AMA’s school safety patrol co-ordinator, said studies have shown that 29 per cent of drivers speed through 30 km school zones, even through 95 per cent of motorists agree that it’s important to slow down.

“We want to remind drivers that we all have to take responsibility,”said Baron, who stressed that posted speed limits in school zones will be enforced by police.

Although official enrolment statistics won’t be available until the end of the month, Red Deer Public School district hired 62 new staff members, including 40 new teachers, in anticipation of growth.

One of the biggest on-going capital projects is the construction and re-build of West Park Elementary School, which should be completed in 2019.

Red Deer Public School Board Chair Bev Manning said the district isn’t only concerned with teaching literacy and numeracy, but also with instilling values that will help students become “well rounded good citizens,” who will be successful in life.


