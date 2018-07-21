WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a gazebo at the Waskasoo playground (45 Avenue and 58 Street) in Red Deer Saturday; (left to right) Red Deer South MLA Kim Schreiner, Waskasoo Community Association president Darcy Garrett, Red Deer Coun. Lawrence Lee and Jason Nolet from Shunda Consulting and Construction. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deer’s Waskasoo neighbourhood will have a new outdoor gathering space in the near future.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a $100,000 gazebo was held at Waskasoo Playground at 45 Avenue and 58 Street Saturday afternoon.

The project is a joint-effort between the Waskasoo Community Association, the City of Red Deer, Shunda Consulting and Construction, the provincial government and a handful of other partners.

“It feels great – it’s absolutely fantastic. We’ve been looking forward to this for a a long time,” said Darcy Garrett, Waskasoo Community Association president.

Improving this specific area was important after speaking with residents and creating a community plan, Garrett said.

“The community plan identified this park as being very under-utilized and a need for community gathering spaces,” he said.

The community garden, which sits beside the gazebo site, has a been a big success, he added.

“I was driving to work one morning and there was a person leaning against one of the garden beds reading a book. We’d never seen anything like that in this park,” Garrett said.

The gazebo’s roof will harvest water for the community garden.

More than $50,000, half of the total gazebo cost, is coming from the provincial government’s Community Facility Enhancement Project.

Construction for the project is expected to be complete by September. Garrett said when the gazebo is complete the association will move into funding the redevelopment of the main park space, which would include building a new playground.

Red Deer Coun. Lawrence Lee said “the city is so happy to be in support of this” project.

“The vibrancy of this neighbourhood increases the potential for all Red Deerians to enjoy outdoor spaces and amenities,” Lee said.

Lee said the gazebo is a testament to the Waskasoo Community Association’s hard work.

“This project highlights their perseverance, determination and vision to have this type of structure in a place everyone can enjoy it,” he said.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter