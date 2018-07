WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Global FMX, Canada’s longest-running freestyle motocross show, continues at Westerner Days Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Midway Boulevard at 2:30, 4:30 and 7:00 p.m.

Kyle Demelo, with Global FMX, climbs about 30 feet in the air to perform a trick during Westerner Days at Westerner Park in Red Deer Wednesday. Global FMX, Canada’s longest-running freestyle motocross show, continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Midway Boulevard at 2:30, 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Chris Nolan, with Global FMX, comes down for a landing after jumping about 30 feet in the air during Westerner Days at Westerner Park in Red Deer Wednesday. Global FMX, Canada’s longest-running freestyle motocross show, continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Midway Boulevard at 2:30, 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Chris Nolan, with Global FMX, comes down for a landing after jumping about 30 feet in the air during Westerner Days at Westerner Park in Red Deer Wednesday. Global FMX, Canada’s longest-running freestyle motocross show, continues Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Midway Boulevard at 2:30, 4:30 and 7:00 p.m. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)