WATCH: Going back in time at Pioneer Days

Central Albertans got to experience the life of Canadian pioneers this weekend.

Double Tree Village Museum, west of Spruce View, hosted its 11th annual Pioneer Days event Saturday – it continues Sunday.

In 1997 owners Anna and Ray Stanton began putting together what is now a pioneer village complete with a saloon, a church, a blacksmith and more.

“We originally started the village because … (we) thought we’d like to have something like that on our own and it’s blossomed into quite the hobby,” Ray said.

“A full-fledged village,” Anna added. “We always collected antiques and always had horses since we were children so it just all fit together.”

The couple has been married for 54 years and has lived at their home for more than 40 years. They said it’s crazy to think about how much the village has grown in 21 years.

“We were always very happy to have the neighbours out here. Now we’re getting people from quite a distance away – some from eastern Alberta or some from B.C. It’s been fun,” Anna said.

The village is a good way young people can learn about Alberta’s history, Anna added.

“We really like to bring schools in so they can see how Alberta started to make it the way for them it is now.

“This is how Alberta started … and look at what we have now,” she said. “Families went through a lot of hardships the years they came and settled here.”

Ray said it’s always fun having people come out to see their hard work.

“We’ve always enjoyed people enjoying themselves. If they enjoy themselves here that makes our day,” he said.

Anna said there aren’t any plans to expand the village right now.

“There are things we’d like to add of course, but I think we’ve got to the point where it’s about as much as we can look after,” she said.

“I always get the ideas, then (Ray) has to complete it,” she said with a laugh.

For more information, visit www.northernhorse.com/doubletreevillage or call 403-728-3875.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

