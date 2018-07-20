WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hypnotist and mentalist Joshua Seth will continue to perform at Westerner Days Saturday and Sunday, with shows at 3, 5, and 7:30 p.m. at Westerner Park in Red Deer.
Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days
Hypnotist and mentalist Joshua Seth will continue to perform at Westerner Days Saturday and Sunday, with shows at 3, 5, and 7:30 p.m. at Westerner Park in Red Deer.
Appications will be accepted on a first-come basis starting on Tuesday
There are three jobs that could be considered the Dreeshen family business:… Continue reading
Nearly 20 trucks were lined up on the service road in front… Continue reading
A Red Deer man and Sylvan Lake man are facing 80 charges
Eight dogs, kept in cages in a small hotel room in Innisfail… Continue reading
Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days
Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days
Mini-doughnuts were the biggest draw to Westerner Days according to a Red… Continue reading
Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision
BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing… Continue reading
Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control
They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley
OTTAWA — “Justin Trudeau inherited a booming economy, but he’s squandering it.… Continue reading
OTTAWA — Members of a board of inquiry into three suicides at… Continue reading
Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control
Thunderstorm watch covers large area including Sylvan Lake to Stettler
Two sheriff vehicles were also involved in the collision
Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride
Nearly 20 trucks were lined up on the service road in front…
BRANSON, Mo. — Divers are searching Friday for four people still missing…
OTTAWA — Thousands of Indigenous families living on-reserve will miss out on…