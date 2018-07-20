WATCH: Hypnotizing show at Westerner Days

Hypnotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs during Westerner Days Friday. Seth has three shows a day throughout the annual fair and exposition at Westerner Park in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Hypnotist and mentalist Joshua Seth will continue to perform at Westerner Days Saturday and Sunday, with shows at 3, 5, and 7:30 p.m. at Westerner Park in Red Deer.