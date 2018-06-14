WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend.

The action got underway Thursday afternoon with a Pro Rodeo slack sessions featuring barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping events.

The main event gets underway Friday evening at 7 p.m. with saddle bronc and bull riding events alongside barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping. It runs Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and concludes on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

For more information on the schedule visit www.innisfailprorodeo.com. For the full draw, visit www.rodeocanada.com/draws-2018/innisfail-June15-17.htm.



