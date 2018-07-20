WATCH: Kayakers go over Ram Falls south of Nordegg

Two take 30-metre plunge, post video of thrill ride

Edward Muggridge after he went over Ram Falls south of Nordegg in his kayak. (Screenshot from Facebook)

A bloodied and broken nose, a death-defying video and accomplishing a dream are what Edward Muggridge came away with after he went over a 30-metre water fall south of Nordegg.

On July 12, Muggridge and Aniol Serrasolses went over Ram Falls in their whitewater kayaks. Muggridge captured the video on a GoPro.

On his Facebook page, Muggridge posted that it was still so crazy thinking about what he accomplished.

“Probably pulled off the line of my life on the biggest drop I’ve ever run,” he posted.

“Stoked on life at the bottom of this one. More so than ever.”



