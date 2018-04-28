Eight-year-old Kinsley Shaw from Innisfail gets strapped into a plane by pilot Randy Galan at the COPA For Kids event at the Innisfail Airport Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Kids flying for the first time in Innisfail

Children learned the magic of flying at the Innisfail Airport Saturday.

The Innisfail Flying Club hosted its annual COPA (Canadian Owners and Pilots Association) For Kids event, where local pilots gave children between eight to 17 a free first flight.

Penhold’s Amber Stackhouse stood on the ground as her 10-year-old son Wyatt and 11-year-old daughter Cassie went high up into the air in a small plane.

“My daughter … is looking forward to joining air cadets next year so I thought she’d love to get up in a little plane … and my son likes anything engineering,” Stackhouse said.

Stackhouse said she heard about the event on Facebook and thought her kids would love it.

“It’s an amazing introduction into the industry and we’ll see if it takes them further into it,” she said.

COPA For Kids has been in Innisfail for 10 to 15 years. There were 90 participants registered and 11 planes flying at this year’s event.

Sheldon Piecowye, event co-chair, said it’s a treat to give the kids the opportunity to fly.

“Some of these kids will never fly so it gets them into the air and gets them to experience the flight,” he said.

Valerie Deschamps, also event co-chair, said the goal is to introduce kids to the world of aviation.

“In Grade 6 aviation is offered as one of their curriculum courses so we try to time it with the offering of those courses so it supplements all their knowledge from that,” she said.

Robert Jaap, Innisfail Flying Club vice-president, said he hopes this event creates some future pilots.

“Our turnout today was really good. I really enjoy it – watching the kids go up for the first time, sometimes we even let them fly,” he said.

The excitement on the faces of the children never gets old, he added.

“Their faces just light up – sometimes it’s not until you hit the ground. We come in, we land, we taxi over and as soon as they see their parents they just light up. It’s pretty amazing,” said Jaap.

The COPA For Kids aviation program has events across Canada. To date, more than 23,000 youth have been introduced to aviation through the program.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Magic raising money for Red Deer Kinette Club

Just Posted

Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

SASKATOON — Canadian country singer Gord Bamford reached over after performing the… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Horse lovers flock to The Mane Event at Westerner Park in Red Deer

The clinics and trade show runs to Sunday

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

WATCH: Kids flying for the first time in Innisfail

Children learned the magic of flying at the Innisfail Airport Saturday. The… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Magic raising money for Red Deer Kinette Club

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Fitted with ankle bracelet, Cosby to be prisoner inside home

PHILADELPHIA — Two days after his conviction, Bill Cosby has already started… Continue reading

Eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

TORONTO — After four days of painstaking “scientific” efforts to identify the… Continue reading

Hellebuyck has 47 saves as Jets top Predators in Game 1 of 2nd-round series

Jets 4 Predators 1 NASHVILLE — Connor Hellebuyck made 47 saves to… Continue reading

Photo: Window washing in Red Deer

Nice day to wash windows

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

Movies and TV show how our relationship to artificial intelligence has changed

In the original film “Westworld” (1973), written and directed by an up-and-coming… Continue reading

Forty years after 1st ‘test tube’ baby, science has produced 7 million babies

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Esther Friedman held the Book of Psalms with both… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month