WATCH: Let’s Talk at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

Red Deer Coun. Vesna Higham met with residents at the Let’s Talk event Saturday at Parkland Mall. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Red Deerians got to have one-on-one chats with councillors and other city representatives Saturday at Parkland Mall.

There were more than 20 booths at the city’s annual Let’s Talk event.

Let’s Talk began in 1998 with just one booth, said Char Rausch, Red Deer corporate events specialist and event co-ordinator.

“Now our city councillors, our mayor, our corporate leadership, over 25 departments and our affiliated agencies join us yearly to talk about everything from policing priorities to green cards,” Rausch said.

Rausch said it was very busy throughout the day.

“We’re extremely happy with the number of people we’ve had this year. It’s been busy since just before we opened at 9:30,” she said.

Residents enjoy speaking with councillors and other Red Deer employees in person, Rausch said.

“We feel it’s important to give a face to the city and an informal place where they can be comfortable,” she said.



