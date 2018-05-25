Josh Young helps fix Kailyn Smalley’s cap before the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation ceremony Friday at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation

Hundreds graduated from the Red Deer high school Friday at the ENMAX Centrium

Dressed in graduation caps and gowns, Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students accepted their diplomas.

The Red Deer high school’s graduation ceremony was held Friday at the ENMAX Centrium.

Dan Lower, Lindsay Thurber principal, said he’s incredibly proud of the 370 graduates.

“It’s my favourite time of the year,” Lower said. “These kids have put a lot into getting to where they are today. This is one of the many milestones they’ll reach in their life … so I want them to enjoy it with all their family and friends.”

Lower said he’s amazed to see how much students grow and mature from Grade 9 to 12.

“They arrive as these sort of nervous kids who don’t know where they’re going. You watch them now and you hear about their future plans … and that is really rewarding,” he said.

Lower didn’t only celebrate this year as a principal – his son Jared graduated.

RELATED: Hunting Hills students celebrate graduation

David Eggen, Alberta Minister of Education, attended Lindsay Thurber’s graduation ceremony. Eggen, who was a high school teacher for 20 years before entering politics, said these ceremonies are always a treat to attend.

“It’s just as emotional for teachers as it is for students,” Eggen said. “You quite literally watched them grow up, so (graduations) never get old.”

Eggen attends a handful of graduation ceremonies across Alberta each year.

“We put significant investment into public education and we see all these wonderful results with these graduates here this morning.

“Lindsay Thurber has set a long tradition of leadership in the province for kids and education. It’s a very strong public school system as well,” he said.

Notre Dame High School’s graduation ceremony is June 30. Hunting Hills High School had its ceremony last week.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Isabelle Arden shakes hands with Dan Lower, Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School principal, at the school’s graduation ceremony Friday at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduate Maria Anderson McGhee shakes hands with Stu Henry, Red Deer Public Schools superintendent, at the school’s graduation ceremony Friday at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

David Eggen, Alberta Minister of Education, speaks at the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation ceremony Friday at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Hayley Lalor, class valedictorian, speaks at the Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduation ceremony Friday at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School graduate Gershon Rubiano takes a photo with his family before the graduation ceremony Friday at the ENMAX Centrium. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Most Read

