WATCH: Marching for transgender visibility in Red Deer

More than 20 people took part in the Transgender Day of Visibility celebration in Red Deer’s City Hall Park Saturday. There was a mini march and speeches, followed by a gathering with potluck appetizers and music at Gaetz United Church. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

More than 20 people marched around Red Deer’s City Hall Park to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility.

On Saturday the Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society (TANAS) hosted the celebration, which included the mini march, speeches, a gathering at the Gaetz United Church and a dinner social at the Troubled Monk.

Bobbi-Jo L’Hirondelle, TANAS president, said it’s important to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility.

“It’s a day to celebrate people who are openly out in the community,” L’Hirondelle said. “It’s also a day to bring awareness to the discrimination we face every single day – it’s kind of hitting two bird with two stones.”

These types of celebrations can help educate the public, L’Hirondelle added.

“One of our main objectives is to educate. With education we hope people can better understand our community,” L’Hirondelle said.

L’Hirondelle said one of the biggest things to learn is we’re all the same.

“We’re no different than the average Joe walking down the street. We’re all here to do the same thing, and that’s work, make a life for ourselves and be happy.

“Remember to teach love and not hate. Lover conquers all,” L’Hirondelle said.

Lucas Gagnon, whose last day on the TANAS board was Saturday, said there are plenty of challenges transgender people deal with.

Some of those challenges include housing discrimination and access to facilities.

“There are great strides that have come with legislation that has helped give us equality, but there’s still a long way to go and we’re proud to be a part of that,” Gagnon said.

With the celebration being held on Gagnon’s last day, it was “a warm farewell.”

“It’s lovely to see support – it doesn’t matter if one person shows up or 50 people show up. It’s the fact people took time out of their day to support us,” Gagnon said.

Transgender Day of Visibility is held March 31 every year, but the mini march in Red Deer was pushed back a week due to weather.



Lucas Gagnon (left) speaks at the Transgender Day of Visibility celebration in Red Deer Saturday as Bobbi-Jo L’Hirondelle, Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society president, listens. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)