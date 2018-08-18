Six-year-old Gage Hannotte from Red Deer crawls out of the beaver lodge in the Medicine River Wildlife Centre’s new playground Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

A new playground at the Medicine River Wildlife Centre will help children learn while they have fun.

Dozens of families came to the grand opening of the playground Saturday morning.

Carol Kelly, MRWC executive director, said she’s thought about having this playground for four or five years.

“It’s actually kind of surreal to have what was in my head for so many years finally be real,” she said. “Everybody really seems to be having a good time and enjoying themselves. That’s what it’s all about.”

The playground is made up of four animal habitat structures; an owl nest, a bird box, a fox den and a beaver lodge.

Kelly said she wants children to learn about animals while playing.

“Maybe they’ll have a little more empathy for animals when they understand they need a habitat – a home – to live in, just like we do.

“There’s a lot of disconnect in this day and age. If the kids are connected to the earth and to the animals … we’ll have a healthier society,” she said.

READ MORE: Come play at Medicine River Wildlife Centre

MRWC officially began planning the playground this past winter after receiving funding from the Co-Op Community Spaces program.

“At first … the structures were going to look more like something from Walt Disney. Then we changed our mind and thought we should make them look more realistic because we’re teaching kids about wildlife homes,” she said.

Kelly said the design continued to evolve throughout the summer and there are plans to add more habitats to the playground in the future.

Gerald Hiebert, Central Alberta Co-op chief executive officer, said the MRWC is a great place to support.

“It’s about the education of youth here,” he said. “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this (grand opening) because this is truly what we’re about – rural life, nature and our people.”

Hiebert said the Community Spaces program provided $133,000 to the MRWC for this project. Since 2015 the program has provided $4.5 million to 60 projects, he added.

More information on the MRWC is available at www.medicineriverwildlifecentre.ca.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Five-year-old Rhys Fergusson from Penhold gets his face painted during the grand opening of the Medicine River Wildlife Centre’s new playground Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Dick Lemke and Gary Didrikson, both directors with Co-op, hand out burgers and hotdogs at the grand opening of the Medicine River Wildlife Centre’s new playground Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Raising awareness for Bikers Against Child Abuse

Just Posted

Raising awareness for Bikers Against Child Abuse

Second annual Raise A Ruckus Against Child Abuse was held at the Red Deer Radisson Hotel Saturday

Central Alberta Yogathon cancelled Saturday

Due to air quality concerns the fourth annual event will take place Sept. 15

City Hall Park construction begins next week

Construction to update Red Deer’s City Hall Park is set to begin… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake begins

The 16 annual event began Friday and runs until Sunday in Sylvan Lake

Photos: Lunchtime tunes on Alexander Way

Final concert of the summer

WATCH: Medicine River Wildlife Centre opens new playground

The grand opening of the playground was Saturday morning

Thousands to attend funeral service for officers killed in Fredericton shooting

FREDERICTON — Hundreds of people have lined the route of a funeral… Continue reading

Calgary police officer seriously injured

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service says one of its officers was… Continue reading

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

MONTREAL — Canadian politicians are adding their voices to the international reaction… Continue reading

‘Four of a dozen kids will not make it:’ Tina Fontaine’s family healing together

WINNIPEG — Melissa Stevenson was just starting her career 18 years ago… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $16 million jackpot… Continue reading

Hundreds of neo-Nazis march in Berlin, protected by police

BERLIN — Hundreds of neo-Nazis waving flags with the colours of the… Continue reading

Romanian trucker is Genoa bridge’s 43rd victim

GENOA, Italy — The Latest on the Italy bridge collapse (all times… Continue reading

1 dead, 6 injured after building collapse in Nigeria capital

ABUJA, Nigeria — An emergency response chief says one person is dead… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month