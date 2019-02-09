WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.
There are more than 30 live animal exhibits at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival, which is being held at Westerner Park until Sunday.
Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.
There are more than 30 live animal exhibits at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival, which is being held at Westerner Park until Sunday.
Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but… Continue reading
Extreme cold caused Canyon Ski Resort to close its hill for most… Continue reading
Capstone at Riverlands to feature mix of residential and commercial buildings amid public spaces
It’s Darlene Jacobsen vs. about 400 trucks
Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot… Continue reading
OTTAWA — As the frigid air of an Ottawa winter howled outside… Continue reading
CALGARY — Canada’s transport minister has ordered the use of handbrakes on… Continue reading
LONGUEUIL, Que. — Officials say three members of the same family died… Continue reading
RICHMOND, Va. — Eva Siakam’s choice to campaign for Ralph Northam in… Continue reading
TUNIS, Tunisia — A lawyer says Tunisian authorities have given seven suspects… Continue reading
PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading
CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews joked he was out of gas. He had… Continue reading
VANCOUVER — An annual celebration of everything hockey will have extra implications…
Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but…
Fourth straight loss for Rebels, sixth in last eight
The RDC Queens earned another Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference win Friday. They…
CANMORE, Alta. — Norway continued to dominate the biathlon World Cup in…
TORONTO — Serial killer Bruce McArthur murdered eight men from Toronto’s gay…
There were more January building permits this year, but the value of…