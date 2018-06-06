Lynne Mulder, former Red Deer councillor, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Red Deer and District Community Foundation’s 2018 Women of Excellence Awards Wednesday at the Sheraton Hotel. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

A former Red Deer councillor was honoured for her life’s work at the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards.

Lynne Mulder, 71, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Red Deer and District Community Foundation’s annual awards gala at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer Wednesday.

“The title I have most loved in my life … is the title of community builder. I spent my life trying to make a difference in the community and making it stronger,” she said.

In addition to her time on council, Mulder served as vice-president and president of Red Deer College and has been involved with numerous non-profit organizations, including United Way, Volunteer Central, Urban Aboriginal Voices and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“It’s a real honour to be among such terrific women — leaders in our community. I think it’s great our community wants to recognize women who are leaders in their field. I think that says a lot about our city and the citizens that live here,” said Mulder.

Mulder said she hopes to set a good example for young girls and women.

“I’m not going to sit in front of a TV and watch soap operas and whatnot. I want to be out there and making a difference.

“You’re only as young as you feel and I get a whole lot of satisfaction out of volunteering,” she said. “My father always said to me, ‘If you’re able to give, then you must.’”

Thirteen of the 51 nominated women received awards at the gala.

Kristine Bugayong, Red Deer and District Community Foundation chief executive officer, said Mulder has been, and continues to be, a “lifeline” in the community.

“We are honoured to be able to call her a neighbour and friend. She truly demonstrates significant breadth and depth in her community involvement,” she said.

It’s important to recognize the exemplary accomplishments of women in our region, Bugayong added.

Bugayong said she’s blown away by the nominees each year.

The nominees and winners are “the women I want to be when I grow up. They’re amazing and … every single life story depicts significant contribution to whatever field they belong to,” she said.

More than 600 people attended the gala; about 250 more attendees than 2017’s event.

“We are overjoyed to know that women’s efforts in our communities continue to not only be recognized, but are deeply valued,” Bugayong said.

2018 Women of Excellence Award winners

Agriculture — Leona Staples

Arts and Culture — Louise Stuppard

Athletics, Recreation and Fitness — Brandi Heather

Business and the Professions —Barbara King

Community Building — Christine Moore

Education and Training — Wanda Christensen

Entrepreneurship — Denise Gagne

Environment — Bridget Allen

Health and Wellness — Maureen Gustafson

Human Services — Karen Simon

Young Woman of Excellence — Jaycee Bourke and Ireland Murray

Lifetime Achievement Award —Lynne Mulder

 

The 51 women nominated at the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards pose for a photo before Wednesday's gala at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer.

The 51 women nominated at the 2018 Women of Excellence Awards pose for a photo before Wednesday’s gala at the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Lynne Mulder, former Red Deer councillor, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Red Deer and District Community Foundation's 2018 Women of Excellence Awards Wednesday at the Sheraton Hotel.

