WATCH: MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students practice at Red Deer College

Students learn to cease the day

MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students are learning to cease the day in Red Deer.

About 30 students are practicing their piece Cease the day at Red Deer College this week. A performance is scheduled at the college starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

A full performance is scheduled Aug. 18 starting at 2 p.m.

Abut 30 students part of a jazz workshop and another 45 band students are also seen at RDC hallways this week. All students are part of MusiCamp Alberta in its 61st year.


PHOTO: Age on a Page

