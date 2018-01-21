WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Stories mentioned:
Property taxes in Red Deer will go up 2.02 per cent in 2018: Watch/read more
Setters Place grand opening in Red Deer: Watch/read more
Alberta Party leadership candidates in Red Deer: Watch/read more
Red Deer teaches engages students with “cool” science experiments: Watch/read more
Red Deer Lowe’s welcomes shoppers: Watch/read more
Learning to be healthy at the Healthy Living Expo: Watch/read more
Town of Sylvan Lake takes over provincial park: Watch/read more
NorAm Western Canadian Cross Country Ski Championships begin in Red Deer: Watch/read more
mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter