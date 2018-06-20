WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Representatives of the four Maskwacis Cree Nations (Ermineskin, Louis Bull, Samson and Montana) sign an education agreement with David Eggen, Alberta Education Minister, providing supports for the development of a Cree-based curriculum. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

After signing educational agreements with the provincial and federal governments, the heavy work lies ahead as Maskwacis works to develop its own Cree-based curriculum.

The signing of the agreement with the province comes about a month after the Cree nations signed an agreement with the federal government. On May 18, the nations and the Government of Canada signed an agreement giving local control of education to the Montana, Louis Bull, Ermineskin and Samson Nations.

Wednesday’s signing supplements the federal agreement, allowing the provincial government to support the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission and supplement funding, expertise and training.

“It provides additional resources for our schools that we haven’t had before,” said Brian Wildcat, Maskwacis Education Schools Commission superintendent. “It will help us develop our own Maskwacis curriculum.

“A big focus for us will be on land-based learning and the values, cultures and learning that happens because of our connection to the land in this area. “

Wildcat said 61 students will graduate from Maskwacis high schools this year, a record high. He believes in the next few years that number will rise even higher.

“We have made big inroads on high school graduation,” said Wildcat. “We’re looking for 100 or more graduates a year in the next three to four years.”

Through the agreement, the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission will share their curriculum — including First Nations history, residential school history, Treaty rights and land-based programs — with Alberta Education.

“It represent a sense of equality, and I believe justice, to make sure people have control of their destiny in terms of education,” said David Eggen, Alberta Education Minister. “It will help to improve graduation rates, attendance and ultimately help to retain culture and language.

“When a student feels confident about themselves and see themselves in the curriculum, they’re more likely to succeed.”

Eggen said there has always been an inequity between on-reserve and off-reserve education funding. He said with the federal and now provincial agreements, it could even be considered a step towards reconciliation.

“I think everyone is motivated by trying to create something better for kids,” said Eggen. “Trying to create a better environment that allows culture and language to thrive motivates people and it has created something very positive here.”

Wildcat said the agreement would allow Maskwacis to have a dialogue with the province about other potential partnerships.


David Eggen, Alberta Education Minister, looks on as Chief Crag Makinaw, Ermineskin Cree Nation, speaks on Wednesday. The four Maskwacis Cree Nations signed an agreement with the provincial government providing provincial support for the development of a Cree-based curriculum. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

