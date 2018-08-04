WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain didn’t stop Lacombe’s Lloyd Goetz (left) and Red Deer’s Dan Johnson from checking out some classic cars at Rock’n Red Deer Saturday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer.

After taking over Ross Street for Downtown Cruise Night Friday, which was sponsored by the Downtown Business Association, hundreds of classic cars filled up the Westerner Park parking lot for Rock’n Red Deer Saturday.

“People come here from all over the place; California to Newfoundland,” said Stu Sheppard, president of the Alberta SuperRun Association, which organized the event.

The weekend-long event celebrates cars, music and culture of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. About 600 vehicles were registered for the show.

Sheppard said the rain Saturday was the second worst weather the car show has experienced in 20 years; the car show runs every three years.

“It’s nothing we can control. We’ve had cruises all week and every cruise we’ve dodged bad weather,” said Sheppard. “This is part of the culture. Rain is rain and you have to deal with it sometimes.”

Despite Saturday’s rain, plenty of people still enjoyed show, Sheppard added.

“Some of the die-hards are still coming out. They’re out here and driving their cars in the rain. That’s the positive side of it.

“It’s still a good show and … there are some really high quality cars out there. Some neat stuff you’re not going to see everywhere – they’re very rare,” he said.

Sheppard said there were roughly 1,000 vehicles driving around during Downtown Cruise Night and thousands more walking around the streets.

“There were lots of people dancing, which was cool. I saw an older couple dancing and they were just having a blast. That’s what it’s all about; bringing that culture back and bringing those memories back,” he said.

Sheppard said he has been a car-lover his whole life. But the vehicles aren’t the only reason he loves Rock’n Red Deer.

“While a lot of the draw is the cars and machinery, but it’s also about the people who go. You meet a lot of friends … and this event is where you meet up to connect,” he said.

The proceeds from the event go towards STARS Air Ambulance.

For more information, visit www.rocknreddeer.com.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

