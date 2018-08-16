Gord Bamford putts on the Lacombe Golf and Country Club’s seventh hole during the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off to raise money for youth charities at the 11th Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic.

The event was held at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club Thursday – a gala was held Wednesday night at the Sheraton Hotel, where the celebrity golfers were auctioned to teams.

Gord Bamford, founder of the Gord Bamford Foundation, which organizes the event, said he was happy to see so many celebrities participate in the event.

“It’s been an amazing day and we had a great night last night,” he said. “All the people coming here and taking part in the event really makes it. It’s been a lot of fun, we’re having some good times.”

All money raised at the event goes towards youth supporting charities across Canada involving music, education, health care, sports and multi-use facilities.

Craig Simpson, former Edmonton Oiler and current Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster, was one of the celebrities playing in the event.

He said it was an easy decision to support Bamford and the event.

“You’re drawn to people who have a great personality and have great character who do a lot for their community.

“In an 11-year period, the Gord Bamford Foundation has made a lot of difference in this community and around Alberta,” said Simpson.

Simpson said this is the second or third Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic he’s played in. He’s very passionate about giving back to children, Simpson added.

“You get an opportunity as an athlete to try to make a difference by lending your name or your time for kids in the community,” he said.

Much of the money raised at the classic will stay in Central Alberta – all of the money will stay in Canada.

For more information on the Gord Bamford Foundation, visit www.gordbamfordfoundation.com.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Buddy Owens and Ryan Bourke perform Just Getting Started, a song Owens wrote for country musician Blake Shelton, in a golf cart during the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Expect traffic delays on Red Deer’s 49 Avenue in coming weeks
Next story
Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Just Posted

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

Man causes mischief with axe in Ponoka

Arson and attempted break and enter charges laid

Red Deer RCMP look for fraud suspect

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a fraud… Continue reading

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

‘Unavoidable accident:’ Calgary Zoo peacock dies after flying into zoo golf cart

CALGARY — One of the peacocks that often roam freely on the… Continue reading

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL pipeline route

CALGARY — Potential delays in the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline… Continue reading

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin, the undisputed “Queen of Soul” who sang… Continue reading

Arrests in Burnaby, B.C., as order against Kinder Morgan protest camp enforced

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters Thursday as officers enforced a… Continue reading

‘Hot and dirty work:’ Commander describes fighting massive Ontario wildfire

BRITT, Ont. — From a helicopter flying over a smouldering swath of… Continue reading

Calgary Fire Department logs record opioid overdose calls in July

CALGARY — The Calgary Fire Department says there were a record number… Continue reading

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled

BURNABY, B.C. — The RCMP arrested protesters when officers enforced a court… Continue reading

Study: Smokers better off quitting, even with weight gain

NEW YORK — If you quit smoking and gain weight, it may… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month