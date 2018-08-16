WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Gord Bamford putts on the Lacombe Golf and Country Club’s seventh hole during the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off to raise money for youth charities at the 11th Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic.

The event was held at the Lacombe Golf and Country Club Thursday – a gala was held Wednesday night at the Sheraton Hotel, where the celebrity golfers were auctioned to teams.

Gord Bamford, founder of the Gord Bamford Foundation, which organizes the event, said he was happy to see so many celebrities participate in the event.

“It’s been an amazing day and we had a great night last night,” he said. “All the people coming here and taking part in the event really makes it. It’s been a lot of fun, we’re having some good times.”

All money raised at the event goes towards youth supporting charities across Canada involving music, education, health care, sports and multi-use facilities.

Craig Simpson, former Edmonton Oiler and current Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster, was one of the celebrities playing in the event.

He said it was an easy decision to support Bamford and the event.

“You’re drawn to people who have a great personality and have great character who do a lot for their community.

“In an 11-year period, the Gord Bamford Foundation has made a lot of difference in this community and around Alberta,” said Simpson.

Simpson said this is the second or third Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic he’s played in. He’s very passionate about giving back to children, Simpson added.

“You get an opportunity as an athlete to try to make a difference by lending your name or your time for kids in the community,” he said.

Much of the money raised at the classic will stay in Central Alberta – all of the money will stay in Canada.

For more information on the Gord Bamford Foundation, visit www.gordbamfordfoundation.com.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter