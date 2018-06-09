WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

More than 4,000 competitors battled through a gruelling eight km obstacle course to challenge themselves and have some fun.

The Spartan Race was held on Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer. The course meandered throughout Heritage Ranch and featured 25 obstacles.

Parallel to the main course was a scaled down version for kids, who also got a chance to get muddy and tired.

The course was designed by Johnny Waite, race director, who said on Saturday that while there is a competitive portion to the race, it’s the “open wave” runners who make the sport. Of the about 4,000 who participated, about 100 of them compete for prizes

“They’re out here to be fitter, to be with here their friends and to challenge themselves and see how fast they can get,” said Waite. “One of our mottos is to rip people off of the couch. We want to get a million people off the couch and we’ve succeeded.

“Yes the first person across is awesome, we high-five them, they’re inspiring. But, the last person across is way cooler in my books.”

For Meghan First Charger, this event was her third. She participated with her husband Jerry who has done the races for five years.

“She was going for her trifecta and I was supporting her,” said Jerry, who came to Red Deer from Raymond for the event.

Meghan said this year was better for her as she cut her time in half. She said she enjoys it for the challenge.

“I hate running, but I love the obstacles,” said Jerry.

The event in Red Deer is called a sprint and is spread out over eight kms, Waite said the length was because of how flat the terrain is. Among the obstacles were a rope climb, climbing A-frames, crawling under barbed wire, cargo nets, rolling mud puddles and even spear throwing.

Near the adult course was a kids course aimed at getting young people involved.

“We try to mimic our adult course, but the obstacles are smaller,” said Waite. “But mom and dad went through rolling mud, they’ll go through rolling mud. Mom and dad went over a slip wall, they’ll go over a slip wall.”

Waite said Heritage Ranch is one of Spartan Race’s most popular venues. Because of its location between Edmonton and Calgary, he said it gives them a large area to draw from.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

More than 4,000 people took on the eight km, 25 obstacle Spartan Race over the weekend at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Previous story
WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House
Next story
PHOTOS: Cricket in Red Deer

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

More than 4,000 competitors battled through a gruelling eight km obstacle course… Continue reading

WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House

Second Mega Bounce Run held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place in Red Deer

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

UPDATE: Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

PHOTOS: Cricket in Red Deer

The Red Deer Cricket Club took on the Challenge B Team from… Continue reading

Quebec ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar… Continue reading

Vancouver’s conversion therapy ban more than symbolic for identity: experts

VICTORIA — A ban on the practice of so-called conversion therapy in… Continue reading

Donald Trump disrupts G7 women’s empowerment session by showing up late

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction Saturday… Continue reading

Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined… Continue reading

Some like it not: Marilyn Monroe statue has church venting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut.… Continue reading

Which new TV shows will stand out? Canadian networks bet on U.S. dramas

TORONTO — What will the Canadian private broadcast networks wow us with… Continue reading

Book review: Giving readers a sense of place

Wildwood by Elinor Florence Fiction Published: February 24/18. Dundurn. Mary Margaret —… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month