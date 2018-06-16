WATCH: Red Deer cadets conclude year of learning

Bob Thompson, Alberta Air Cadet League director of central wing, inspects the ranks of the 24 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron on Saturday at Camille J. Lerouge School. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

After a year of hard work, Red Deer’s local Air and Army Cadets had their awards banquets, featuring the signature ceremonial trappings of the organizations.

On Saturday at Camille J. Lerouge School in Red Deer, the two groups concluded their year with a parade, inspection and awards.

In the case of the air cadets there was also a changing of the guard as the warrant officer squadron commander was aging out of the program, so a new cadet was put in charge.

“It’s a chance to look at what they’ve done over the past year, reminisce about that, and recognizing those deserving cadets,” said Capt Bruce Heaton, 24 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron commanding officer.

Heaton said the review was really a culmination of what they have worked on all year. Throughout the year they practiced their drills, their work at the rifle range and their aviation lessons.

The cadets are between the ages of 12 and 19. There were about 42 cadets who attended the air cadets ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

On top of weekly meetings, cadets went on several field training exercises where they go out into the bush and do some survival training.

“We learn some techniques that are handy if you are out hiking and get lost for a little while, you don’t panic,” said Heaton. “If you have to spend the night, we learn how to do improvised shelters. It’s handy knowledge to have.”

Heaton said at this age it’s largely about promoting good citizenship and turning the young people into leaders.

“They’re youth that are learning citizenship and leadership,” said Heaton. “We do not promote war and violence, or anything of the sort. It’s not a program designed to lead on into the military, although they are most welcome to and many cadets who join the regular forces after the fact.”

Heaton has a lot of pride in his cadets.

“In a nutshell, we’re trying to make leaders for the future,” said Heaton. “I feel confident that these young people, in whatever field they choose, they’re going to be leaders.”



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter