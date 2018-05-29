Grade 8 students from across the Red Deer Regional Catholic Division had their track and field day on Tuesday at Lindsay Thurber High School. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic Grade 8 students take to the track and field

A total of 499 students from Grade 8 in the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools participated in a track and field day on Tuesday at Lindsay Thurber High School.

 

