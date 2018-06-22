Father Henri Voisin School students (from left to right) Paige Funnell, Hailey Brilz and Dacey Nesseth show their project model for the Michael O’Brien Wetland. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

A group of Grade 3 students from Red Deer’s Father Henri Voisin School re-imagined a local wetland from a nine-year-old perspective.

They built Popsicle-stick models of floating docks, Zip-lines, suspension bridges and playgrounds — lots and lots of playgrounds.

A row of student projects were exhibited on Friday afternoon at the very park they were re-interpreting for a school project — the Michael O’Brien Wetland, east of the Red Deer Cemetery.

Teacher Cody Huseby said the goal of the outdoor education lesson was to introduce some “real-life”-based learning.

He focused his students’ attention on the quiet, scenic pedestrian park on 55th Street. Everyone knows about Bower Ponds, but this “hidden gem” could use more publicity, said Hoseby who challenged his young students to think of ways to draw more people to the green space.

Alex Fox, Branek Ferguson and Tayten Dube built an immaculate model of a double-decker boat dock they envisioned floating on a pond. The students figured they could build it with a $70,000 business loan.

Huseby marvelled over their craftsmanship.

Students Paige Funnell, Haily Brilz and Dacey Nesseth created an elaborate playground model, complete with Zip-line, soccer field, climbing bars and an outhouse — detailed, right down to the contents of the toilet.

The girls said they had a lot of fun working together, imagining the park features that they would most like to see.

Their classmates, Ethan LaFrance, Nimo Pitos and James Hallam, put out a welcome sign on their park model, which included a suspension bridge and a Popsicle-stick figure walking a cardboard dog on a leash. “He’s looking at the park and saying, ‘This park is so good!’” said Hallam.

Huseby’s Catholic district students learned about creating blueprints, a business plan, and about money transactions — as well as about the importance of wetlands to the ecosystem.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe warns residents of phone scam

Just Posted

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number… Continue reading

Leslieville Elks’ new hall rising from the ashes

Leslieville Elks Lodge grateful for outpouring of support

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused… Continue reading

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Man sentenced for Edson triple murder

EDMONTON — An Alberta man who fatally shot three people has been… Continue reading

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

VANCOUVER — A Vancouver man who sold bottles of “Hot Dog Water”… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month