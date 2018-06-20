Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff A drum circle was held at The Hub in downtown Red Deer to celebrate World Refugee Day Wednesday. The drumming was one of many World Refugee Day celebration events — there was also free short film screenings and a community dinner in the evening.

WATCH: Red Deer celebrates World Refugee Day

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort hosted multiple events around Red Deer Wednesday

World Refugee Day was all about bringing people together.

The Central Alberta Refugee Effort (CARE) celebrated the internationally recognized day with a number of events around Red Deer Wednesday.

“We’re bringing the community together,” said Sadia Khan, CARE public awareness co-ordinator. “We have refugee families, we have newcomers … and community members who have been here a long time. It’s a great chance for them to interact.”

There were drop-in art activities and a drum circle at The Hub in downtown Red Deer in the morning and early afternoon, then two short films were screened at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

Red Deerians wrapped up World Refugee Day with a community dinner, panel discussion and a live performance at Festival Hall.

The goal of the events was to get refugees and community members interacting with each other to become friends.

Khan said there was a great turnout Wednesday.

“The community is invested and the community wants to be a part of this event,” she said.

Jan Underwood, CARE public awareness co-ordinator, said the events are about learning as well.

“People have misconceptions, especially these days, about refugees,” Underwood said. “When people listen to … personal stories from refugees and it might shift or change some of those perspectives into more positive ones.”

READ MORE: World Refugee Day events in Red Deer

Khan and Underwood were unable to make it to the events earlier in the day. But Sophie Simard, who is also with CARE, said everyone enjoyed their day.

“It started slow, but it picked up,” said Simard. “People came in, participated in the drumming circles, which was really cool. By the time everyone left, there were big smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Celebrating events together can make a difference in a community, Simard added.

“Red Deer is opening its door and its senses. It’s fantastic to see people blending together, and it’s helping the community grow,” she said.

Red Deer-North MLA Kim Schreiner hosted her fourth annual community barbecue at City Hall Park to celebrate World Refugee Day.

“We all come from different cultures and this is about inclusion and bringing everyone together. Let’s break bread together, have a good time and get to know each other,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said she hopes Wednesday’s celebration draws more eyes to CARE.

“They’re doing some wonderful work, and I want to do anything I can to help – that’s what I’m here for,” she said.


Most Read

